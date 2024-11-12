World’s most popular iPhone to miss out on Apple Intelligence- All details

Apple recently rolled out the Apple Intelligence features with the iOS 18.1 update. However, only a few models such as iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 series were entitled to AI features. Now, Apple is slowly rolling out Apple Intelligence to these iPhones with new updates, however, there is one such iPhone that is not compatible with AI, yet it became the most popular smartphone in terms of sales in quarter 3 of 2024. Now, you must be thinking about which iPhone model, well I am talking about last year’s iPhone 15 model which became the highest-selling model. Know if AI is crucial to satisfy consumer demands as the iPhone 15 without AI features becomes the world’s best selling smartphone. (Bloomberg)

Is Apple Intelligence worth the hype?

In a recent CounterPoint Research report, it was highlighted that the global smartphone market was dominated by the iPhone 15 in Q3 of 2024. This raises the question if AI is worth upgrading to a new generation model. While the world is hyping Apple Intelligence features and iPhone 16, consumers seem to be very content with having powerful performance, a decent camera, and a smartphone that lasts longer. So, does artificial intelligence really play a crucial role in the smartphone market?

Well, it depends on the user’s requirements as many believe owning a smartphone with the latest technology is crucial, whereas, some buyers are quite happy with lasting performance. While Apple Intelligence showcases advanced and attractive AI features, experts still believe that it's in the early stages. First, Apple did not roll out AI features with the launch of the iPhone 16 series and now it's focusing on a phased release, raising doubt among buyers if they should wait.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 already offers diverse features and specifications that are enough to satisfy users' requirements regardless of AI features. Apart from the iPhone 15, several budget and mid-range smartphones also made it to the top 10 list of best-selling smartphones, clearly showcasing what consumers are looking for in their smartphones. Other smartphone brands such as Samsung are also providing advanced Galaxy AI features to its mid-range smartphone series. Therefore, consumers also have an option to get affordable AI smartphones with growing demand.