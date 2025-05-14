WWDC 2025: Apple reveals cool new features for iPhone and Mac

Apple announced new accessibility features for individuals with disabilities as it celebrated 40 years of accessibility innovation. These new features will be rolled out across the Apple ecosystem, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and the Apple Vision Pro. Reportedly, the accessibility features will be part of iOS 19 and MacOS 16 update, which will be previewed at the WWDC 2025 in June. As part of the company highlighted some of the new features that included Accessibility Nutrition Labels for App Store, Magnifier app for Mac, new camera system of Apple Vision Pro, and much more. Know more about Apple’s efforts to provide greater accessibility features across products and services. Know about upcoming accessibility features for iOS 19 and MacOS 16.(Apple)

Apple’s new accessibility features

Leveraging on-device machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Apple expands its accessibility features across products for individuals with disabilities. With upcoming system updates, Apple products, including iPhone, MacBook, and Vision Pro, will provide greater features to enhance usability. Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO said, “Making technology for everyone is a priority for all of us. That includes tools to help people access crucial information, explore the world around them, and do what they love.”

While the list of features is quite long, here are a few that caught our attention:

1. Accessibility Nutrition Labels for App Store: This is a new section coming to the App Store listings. This list will showcase the accessibility features of an app before downloading, enabling users to check if it's compatible with them or not. It will show labels for features like Voice Over, Voice Control, Larger Text, Sufficient Contrast, Reduced Motion, captions, and more.

2. Magnifier for Mac: macOS 16 will finally introduce the Magnifier app to MacBooks, supporting individuals with visual impairments. This will enable users to zoom in and read text or detect objects easily. The app will work with Continuity Camera on iPhone or attached USB cameras.

3. Braille Experience: Apple is bringing braille access, a built-in app to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro. This will enable users to take notes in braille format, perform calculations with Nemeth Braille, access Braille Ready Format (BRF) files, and more.

4. Live Captions on Apple Watch: WatchOS 12 will likely include this new Apple Watch feature, empowering users with hearing impairments with Live Listen controls. This feature will directly use the iPhone’s microphone to play content on AirPods. Users can also view Live Captions on their iPhones, and the Apple Watch will act as a remote to manage Live Listen sessions.

5. Accessibility Reader: Apple suggests that it's a system-wide reading mode which is designed to make reading text easy irrespective of disabilities. This feature will be available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro, giving users ways to customise text with font, colour, and spacing. It also includes Spoken Content.

These are some of the listed new accessibility features; others include vision accessibility features on Apple Vision Pro, Vehicle Motion Cues to Macs, Personal Voice, Large Text option and Sound Recognition on CarPlay, Eye Tracking, and much more.