X users can now instantly turn any photo into a video using Grok AI: Here’s how

Scrolling through X might soon feel different. The platform has introduced a feature that lets users convert any photo in their feed into a short video without leaving the app. The new tool, powered by Grok AI, is first arriving for iOS devices, with Android support expected soon, according to Elon Musk. The launch of Grok 3 has intensified the competition among companies to make their AI model the best in the world. Here's what AI models thinks of their latest competition(Reuters)

The feature operates under Grok Imagine, which recently became free for all users worldwide for a limited time. The move signals X’s ongoing efforts to make AI-powered content creation simpler and more integrated within its platform.

How It Works

Users simply need to update their X app to the latest version, long-press on an image in their feed, and choose the “Make video with Grok” option. The selected photo is then sent directly to the Grok app, which processes and generates a video in about 17 seconds. The finished video can be paired with one of four available audio tracks and is immediately ready to share. The integration removes the need to manually upload photos to Grok, as the process runs in the background.

What You Need Before Trying This Feature

To use the tool, users must have the Grok app installed and be logged in with a registered account. iOS users can try the feature now, while Android users will need to wait for its release. Musk has indicated the Android rollout is “coming soon.” Updating the app via the App Store or Google Play Store will ensure access to the latest features once available.

This update follows other recent changes to Grok, including the introduction of Auto and Expert modes in Grok 4 and improved PDF processing. Grok Imagine also launched on Android, which enables six-second video creation from text prompts or images. Musk has confirmed that Grok 5 is planned for release later this year.

In other news, Grok AI’s official X accGrok AI's official X account was temporarily suspended on Monday. A notice appeared stating that the account had violated platform rules. The account was restored within about 15 minutes, initially showing only a blue verification check instead of the golden badge linked to xAI. Both the badge and affiliation tag were later reinstated after users reported the issue to Elon Musk.