X was down for a couple of hours: Was it a cyber attack?

Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform, X (formerly Twitter), went down for a couple of hours on March 10, leaving thousands of users surprised as they were not able to access the app or website functionalities. The downtime not only happened once but twice in a single day with reports of a security breach. According to Musk, X was under a “massive cyberattack” by Ukraine troops. The outage was recorded in several regions including India, the US, UK, Australia, and other regions with over 40,000 reports on the downdetector. But, what really went wrong with X? Here’s everything you need to know about the major X outage. Elon Musk blames cyberattack for the major X outage. (AFP)

X Outage: Everything you need to know

X AKA Twitter faced a downtime twice on March 10, with over 40,000 users reporting problems in using the app or website functionalities. Several regions were affected during the outage, leaving users frustrated about inaccessible app functionalities. Several users on the internet came forward reporting that the outage may have been caused due to DDOS attacks or by Dark Storm Team, which has been a common cause for other social media outages. However, Elon Musk and the X team were quiet during the time, leaving users curious about the silence and the elongated outage.

After hours of silence, Elon Musk finally broke the silence via a X post saying, “ There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved.” Afterwards, Musk reported that the “IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area” to Fox Business today. The CEO accuses the Ukrainian government of breaching the X security infrastructure, causing major downtime twice in a single day. After a major chaos, the X app and website are up and running.

While we see other social media apps experiencing minor outages from time to time, it is very unusual for X to go down. Musk also highlighted that the app faces cyberattacks on a regular basis, but this time a major group or country was involved in breaching the walls. Additionally, the CEO straightforwardly accuses Ukraine due to the ongoing feud between Russia and the USA.

