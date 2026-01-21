Xbox could soon let players play games for free with Ads and without Game Pass: Report

Microsoft has confirmed its testing to The New York Times, signalling that an ad-supported Xbox Cloud Gaming option is likely to become widely available soon. While there has been no formal announcement on Xbox Wire or official Microsoft blogs, sources suggest that an official rollout could occur within the coming weeks.

According to The Verge report, Microsoft has been testing ad-supported Xbox Cloud Gaming for several months. The testing is currently limited to Xbox Insiders, and early trials restrict play sessions to one hour at a time, with a maximum of five free hours per month. Users encounter short preroll advertisements, roughly two minutes, before accessing games. This approach allows players to stream titles they own as well as games available through Free Play Days over the weekend. The testing will also include Xbox Retro Classics, which feature preroll ads before gameplay begins.

Xbox seems to be preparing a new cloud gaming option that could change how players access games on the platform. Over the past week, some Xbox users noticed a new notification in the Xbox app that read: “1-hour of ad-supported play time per session.” While Microsoft has not officially announced a launch date, the alerts suggest that the company may roll out this free, ad-supported tier in the near future.

A New Option for Casual Players and Travelers Even with limited hours and brief ads, the upcoming ad-supported cloud gaming tier could give players without an Xbox Game Pass subscription a chance to try the service. Cloud gaming has performed well in past tests, which have delivered smooth gameplay even on slower internet connections, such as hotel Wi-Fi. For players who travel frequently or do not have access to an Xbox console or gaming PC, this option could offer a practical way to play Xbox games on the go.

The addition of an ad-free tier alongside the ad-supported option would provide more flexibility for users, allowing them to choose between a free experience with ads or a subscription that delivers uninterrupted gameplay. This move could make Xbox Cloud Gaming more accessible to a broader audience while maintaining the option for premium experiences.