Xiaomi 17 Ultra design and other key features tipped online, set to launch on…

Xiaomi is preparing to expand its 17 series smartphone lineup with a new flagship, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, expected to launch in China later this month. The series initially included three models, Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, all powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The upcoming Ultra variant aims to take the series further with advanced camera features and hardware upgrades. Xiaomi 17 Ultra is set to launch soon with new design upgrades.(Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Early Design Images Leaked Online

A recent image shared on Weibo shows the Xiaomi 17 Ultra in a protective case, which offers the first look at the phone’s design. The photos reveal a redesigned rear camera module that differs from the circular setup on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The new layout looks compact but densely packed, with three large sensors arranged alongside a flash and additional openings, likely for auxiliary sensors. One lens is expected to feature a periscope telephoto function to enhance long-range photography capabilities.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Camera Specifications and Features (Expected)

Industry reports suggest that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will adopt a triple-camera system, led by a 50MP 1-inch primary sensor, potentially the OmniVision OV50X. The device is also likely to include a 200MP periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. This configuration shows a shift from the previous quad-camera design, which focused on high-resolution imaging and telephoto performance. The device shown in the leaks has a black finish with a metal frame and visible screw-style accents, although the final version may differ.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process. According to industry leaks, the device could feature a large battery with a capacity of between 6,000mAh and 7,000mAh.