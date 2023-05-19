‘Yeah, it feels like home,’ Harry Potter star Tom Felton's tearful journey in Hogwarts Legacy

Harry Potter cinematic universe star Tom Felton became emotional during a recent event while playing the wizarding-world game Hogwarts Legacy. As a game that draws heavily from the iconic Harry Potter novels and the live-action franchise, Hogwarts Legacy owes much of its style and aesthetic to the beloved movies.

Tom Felton's heartfelt reunion with Hogwarts. (Image Credit: Avalanche Studios)

Despite the underwhelming performance of the last two Fantastic Beasts movies, the Harry Potter franchise has undeniably been a resounding success.

The Harry Potter films rank among the highest-grossing movies in box office history, and now Hogwarts Legacy is following suit, smashing sales records since its launch day.

During a recent video from Avalanche Studios named ‘Into the Shadows with Tom Felton,’ featuring talented English actor Tom Felton, known for his infamous portrayal of Draco Malfoy, playing through the Sebastian Sallow quest in Hogwarts Legacy, the actor shared his personal experiences with the Harry Potter franchise over the years while immersing himself in the game.

As Felton explored the familiar surroundings of the Slytherin common room, he was asked if the game felt like "home." In a touching moment, Felton became visibly moved as he tearfully replied, "Yeah, it feels like home. And yet brand-new and exciting and oddly reminiscent of my childhood."

Felton's participation in the Sebastian Sallow quest as part of the renewed marketing campaign for Hogwarts Legacy coincided with the game's launch on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

While there were a plethora of concerns that the performance of the wizarding title on these older consoles might pale in comparison to the newer PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, several pieces of feedback suggest that Hogwarts Legacy runs smoothly on the previous generation of hardware.

The multiple release date pushbacks for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Hogwarts Legacy may have inadvertently contributed to the game's success on those platforms. Nintendo Switch players can only hope that the recent significant delay for the Switch port of the game will yield similar positive outcomes. Initially revealed for a July 25 release, it was recently announced that the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy has been pushed back to November 14.

With no gameplay footage yet available for the Switch port of the wizarding-action-adventure title, fans eagerly anticipate its performance on the popular handheld console.