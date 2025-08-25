You’ll be surprised by what Microsoft really pays its engineers, leaked data shows some earn less than you’d guess

How much do Microsoft engineers actually earn in the United States? New leaks are turning the Big Tech salary dream on its head, where pay often falls short of the promised figures. Aspiring engineers, especially those eyeing a global career, might find these fresh numbers more sobering than expected. New data leak shows Microsoft engineer salaries are not always sky-high, challenging beliefs about tech pay in top companies.(AI-generated)

Inside Microsoft’s pay structure

For new engineers joining Microsoft at Level 57, the starting base salary is $83,000 ( ₹69 lakh). It’s a respectable sum by any standard, but much lower than what many tech hopefuls expect after years of “learn to code” campaigns and tales of instant fortune. Stock awards sweeten the deal with an extra $5,000-13,000 ( ₹4-11 lakh), and sign-on bonuses are far from guaranteed spanning a range from $0 to $9,000 ( ₹0-7.5 lakh).

Salary jumps at higher levels are incremental, not explosive. Engineers rising to Level 59 see their base package move to $120,800 ( ₹1 crore), with cash bonuses between $3,000 and $19,300 ( ₹2.5-16 lakh). Level 60, a notch higher, brings base pay of $111,000 to $160,000 ( ₹92 lakh-1.32 crore), while cash bonuses can go as high as $21,700 ( ₹18 lakh) and stock awards climb to $20,000 ( ₹16.5 lakh), according to a leaked document obtained by Business Insider.

The numbers show an industry where higher pay hinges on greater experience and internal progression but entering at the base isn’t exactly landing a lottery ticket for most.

There is more to the Microsoft job story than starting figures. Massive layoffs are now a recurring theme, with around 9,000 workers dismissed in a recent round despite healthy company profits and aggressive investment in artificial intelligence projects. Even higher pay does not buy immunity from churn. If you contrast this with unverified but widely circulated claims from rival companies, the truth might become more apparent. For example, a public post on the r/IBM subreddit put a starting IBM offer at $139,500 ( ₹1.15 crore) for a graduate after an internship. This means that companies do shop around. Of course, a Microsoft offer carries prestige but does not always guarantee the highest pay or the strongest job security.

For engineers, especially those considering overseas careers or hunting for a foot in the door at any cost, the leaked data paints a dismal picture of opportunity. The company’s global reputation is undisputed but the entry-level salary scene is built less on runaway numbers and more on consistent and measured growth.