Home / Technology / YouTube remained down for thousands of users: Report

YouTube remained down for thousands of users: Report

technology
Published on Feb 28, 2023 03:42 AM IST

There were more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube.

Alphabet Inc's YouTube was down for thousands of users,(REUTERS)
Alphabet Inc's YouTube was down for thousands of users,(REUTERS)
Reuters |

Alphabet Inc's YouTube was down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which showed there were more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

YouTube did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
youtube alphabet inc.
youtube alphabet inc.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out