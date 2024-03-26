 YouTube removed 2.25 million videos in India between Oct-Dec 2023. Here's why - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

YouTube removed 2.25 million videos in India between Oct-Dec 2023. Here's why

PTI | ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 11:06 PM IST

Globally, 20.5 million (20,592,341) channels were removed by YouTube for violating its community guidelines during the quarter ended in December 2023

Video streaming platform YouTube removed more than 2.25 million videos in India during the quarter ending December 2023 for violation of community guidelines, PTI reported on Tuesday. 

With this, India has topped the list of video takedowns ahead of United States and Russia. Singapore stood second on the list with 1,243,871 video takedowns while the US stood third with 788,354 video deletions. 

While Indonesia ranked fourth with 770,157 video takedowns, Russia stood at fifth with 516,629 deletions, as per YouTube’s Community Guidelines Enforcement report that provides global data on the flags YouTube receives and how the Google-owned platform enforces policies.

ALSO READ: MeitY tests parental control app; industry body recommends it in new devices

Singapore with 1,243,871 video takedowns ranked second on that list and the United States (788,354) was placed third(AFP)
Singapore with 1,243,871 video takedowns ranked second on that list and the United States (788,354) was placed third(AFP)

Globally, during this period, YouTube removed over 9 million videos for falling foul of its community norms. More than 96 per cent of these videos were first flagged by machines rather than humans.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The videos were removed for violating community norms on parameters like harmful or dangerous content, child safety, violent or graphic content, nudity and sexual content, misinformation and others.

The latest report showed that between October and December 2023, over 2.25 million videos (2,254,902) were removed in India for violating YouTube’s community guidelines. India topped the list of 30 countries in video removals.

ALSO READ: YouTube blocks access to CBC story on Nijjar killing at India’s request

Globally, 20.5 million (20,592,341) channels were removed by YouTube for violating its community guidelines during the quarter ended in December 2023.

The report explained that when a channel is terminated, all of its videos are removed. The number of such videos removed during this time period due to a channel-level termination stood at 95.5 million (95,534,236).

"A YouTube channel is terminated if it accrues three community guidelines strikes in 90 days, has a single case of severe abuse (such as predatory behaviour), or is determined to be wholly dedicated to violating our guidelines (as is often the case with spam accounts)," YouTube said in a statement.

The Google-owned video streaming platform said it works hard to maintain a safe and vibrant community.

(With PTI inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Technology / YouTube removed 2.25 million videos in India between Oct-Dec 2023. Here's why
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On