YouTube removed 2.25 million videos in India between Oct-Dec 2023. Here's why

Video streaming platform YouTube removed more than 2.25 million videos in India during the quarter ending December 2023 for violation of community guidelines, PTI reported on Tuesday.



With this, India has topped the list of video takedowns ahead of United States and Russia. Singapore stood second on the list with 1,243,871 video takedowns while the US stood third with 788,354 video deletions.



While Indonesia ranked fourth with 770,157 video takedowns, Russia stood at fifth with 516,629 deletions, as per YouTube’s Community Guidelines Enforcement report that provides global data on the flags YouTube receives and how the Google-owned platform enforces policies.



Globally, during this period, YouTube removed over 9 million videos for falling foul of its community norms. More than 96 per cent of these videos were first flagged by machines rather than humans.

The videos were removed for violating community norms on parameters like harmful or dangerous content, child safety, violent or graphic content, nudity and sexual content, misinformation and others.

Globally, 20.5 million (20,592,341) channels were removed by YouTube for violating its community guidelines during the quarter ended in December 2023.

The report explained that when a channel is terminated, all of its videos are removed. The number of such videos removed during this time period due to a channel-level termination stood at 95.5 million (95,534,236).

"A YouTube channel is terminated if it accrues three community guidelines strikes in 90 days, has a single case of severe abuse (such as predatory behaviour), or is determined to be wholly dedicated to violating our guidelines (as is often the case with spam accounts)," YouTube said in a statement.

The Google-owned video streaming platform said it works hard to maintain a safe and vibrant community.



