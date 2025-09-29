YouTube will finally let you get rid of annoying end-of-video pop-ups soon

For years, YouTube viewers have had to deal with a familiar interruption at the end of videos, recommendations plastered across the screen. These end screens, often featuring links to other clips or subscription prompts, are a tool creators use to keep audiences engaged. While effective for promotion, they often cover up important details in the final seconds of a video. Now, YouTube is introducing a way for viewers to control this feature. YouTube will soon allow users to hide the recommendations that clutter up the end of videos.(REUTERS)

How to Hide End Screen Recommendations

The streaming platform has announced a new option that will allow users to temporarily hide end screen recommendations. This development marks the first time viewers can take action when on-screen prompts obstruct the video. However, the change comes with a limitation: the “Hide” button only works for the clip currently playing. Once you move on to another video, the process must be repeated if end screens appear again.

To use the feature, look for a small “Hide” button that YouTube has placed in the top-right corner of the player. Tapping it removes the recommendation boxes immediately. Should you decide to bring them back, a “Show” button appears in their place. This toggle system puts more control in the hands of viewers, though it does not eliminate end screens permanently.

Impact on Creators and Viewers

YouTube explained in its support document that the move follows direct feedback from users who found recommendations disruptive. The company’s internal testing revealed that hiding end screens reduced view counts by less than 1.5%, while the hover-to-subscribe option on watermarks contributed to less than 0.05% of channel subscriptions. These numbers suggest the impact on creators will be minimal, while viewers gain a smoother playback experience.

In addition to hiding end screens, YouTube is also removing the hover-based “Subscribe” button linked to watermarks. The decision reflects ongoing efforts to refine the platform’s user interface. Although some past updates, such as limiting ad skipping and experimenting with AI enhancements, have sparked criticism, this change is seen as a more user-friendly step.

The support note does not specify the exact rollout timeline, but YouTube confirmed that the Hide button underwent global testing between March and July. With testing now complete, the update is expected to appear widely in the near future. For viewers tired of cluttered video endings, this small but meaningful tool could quickly become part of everyday use.