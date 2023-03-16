‘Zuckerberg took pay cut?' Employee laid off on maternity leave calls out Meta

Facebook parent Meta is undertaking the second round of layoffs affecting approximately 10,000 people in its 'Year of efficiency'. The laid-off Meta employees have now come out on social media platform accusing the Mark Zuckerberg-led company of being uncaring and claimed that the recent mass layoffs was not performance based. At least two of eliminated staffers alleged they were sacked even while on maternity leave.

“Unfortunately, my maternity leave was cut short at Meta due to the brutal Meta Layoffs… This layoff was not performance based,” says Sara Schneider who was part of Talent acquisition team.

‘In my time at Meta I went through so many major life milestones! I moved 3 times, found the love of my life, we moved in together, got engaged, got married, got pregnant, and had our first baby,' Schneider wrote.

Another employee, Andi Allen, whose LinkedIn profile states that she was a senior technical recruiter at Meta - Data Center Strategy, wrote on the social media platform that she was also part of the recent Meta layoffs despite being on maternity leave. “I understand changes in market trends and focus on the business’s bottom line. I don’t understand how Meta leadership miscalculated so badly that they had to lay off thousands of employees, and yet still want to claim that they care about the people who work for them.”

The woman employees went on to lambast Meta for taking such harsh cost cutting measure. She questioned CEO Zuckerberg if he had taken a pay cut.

“My recruiting team was top-notch, and I loved the teams we supported, but Meta’s handling of this situation is appalling,” she wrote.

It is to be noted that Meta’s board has recently decided to raise the budget for Mark Zuckerberg’s personal security by 40 per cent. The billionaire was sanctioned $10 million for safety, which has now been increased to $14 million.

Meta's 2nd round of mass layoffs

Meta has decided to conduct another round of mass layoffs, reducing its workforce by 10,000 employees. This follows the November drive where more than 11,000 people, or about 13 percent work force was downsized.

Meta CEO Zuckerberg said in an email to employees on Tuesday that the tech behemoth will conduct multiple rounds of job cuts in upcoming months, along with cancelling some projects and reducing hiring rates.