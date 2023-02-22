Zuckerberg to announce more job cuts in Meta's 'Year of Efficiency'?

Meta Platforms Inc. is preparing for a new round of job cuts, targeted at divisions across the company and around the world, as part of a reorganizing and downsizing effort that could affect thousands of workers, the Washington Post reported.

Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg explained during the company’s earnings report this month that he still felt the organization was too slow-moving and bloated. He called 2023 the “Year of Efficiency” and vowed to cut middle-managers and underperforming projects. Many staff at the company have been concerned ever since the initial round of job cuts that more may be on the way.

The company, which fired 13% of its workforce in November during its first major layoff, is considering more cuts, including slashing some projects and jobs, the Post reported citing unidentified people familiar with the plans. (ALSO READ: How tech layoffs will affect the H-1B worker economy)

Bloomberg has previously reported that Meta is undertaking a process known internally as “flattening,” asking many of its managers and directors to transition to individual contributor jobs or leave the company as it tries to become more efficient.