Home / Business / Zuckerberg's security allowance increased by $4 million amid reports of job cuts

Zuckerberg's security allowance increased by $4 million amid reports of job cuts

business
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 05:44 AM IST

Meta Platforms' CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his family's security allowance increased to $14 million at a time when thousands of Facebook and Instagram employees were recently fired.

Mark Zuckerberg earned a compensation of about $27 million in 2021.(REUTERS)
Mark Zuckerberg earned a compensation of about $27 million in 2021.(REUTERS)
Reuters |

Meta Platforms Inc said on Wednesday it had increased the security allowance given to Chief Executive and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his family by $4 million to $14 million.

"This increased allowance, together with the costs of Zuckerberg's existing overall security program, are appropriate and necessary under the circumstances," Meta said in a filing.

Also read: Meta plans fresh layoffs, delays setting team budgets: Report

The move comes at a time when the owner of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram has cut thousands of jobs and slashed spending plans for a period that Zuckerberg has called the "Year of Efficiency."

The 38-year-old, who ranks as the 16th richest person in the Forbes billionaire list, earned a compensation of about $27 million in 2021. Meta is yet to disclose his pay package for last year.

The Financial Times reported last week that Meta had delayed finalizing the budgets of multiple teams as it was preparing for a fresh round of job cuts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mark zuckerberg facebook instagram + 1 more
mark zuckerberg facebook instagram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out