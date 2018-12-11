Telangana assembly results 2018: KCR sweeps state again, forecasts national role for his TRS

Securing Telangana with an impressive victory in the assembly elections, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday expressed his intention to play a larger role in national politics. His purpose, he said, was ensuring a high qualitative change in the country’s political scenario

“In national politics too, Telangana will have an important role to play. We are going to play a crucial role in national politics, we will give new definition to a new national scenario,” he said in his address to Telangana Rashtra Samithi supporters at the Telangana Bhavan here after declaration of results for the December 7 assembly elections. The TRS has secured over 85 seats on the 110-member assembly

KCR, as the TRS chief is popularly known, stressed the need for a non-Bharatiya Janata Party, non-Congress dispensation in the country.

“Telangana has shown the way,” he said, adding how Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and other senior leaders, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi all came to campaign in the state but did not prevail.

“I will be soon going to Delhi. I will start working on national politics from now,” KCR said, adding that he was not only seeking an alignment of parties, to “unite polity of India, people of India”.

Attributing the Congress victories and strong showing in three BJP-ruled states as due to “lack of alternatives”, he said that people are vexed because they don’t have alternative between the Congress and the BJP

“Very shortly, you will see me very active on the national front... I am clear what is required is BJP-mukt Bharat, Congress-mukt Bharat,” he said, adding India needs to tackle the “arrogance” of both these parties.

KCR assured that the the Federal front, of non-Congress, non-BJP parties he had pitched earlier, would have people, not mere leaders.

“Very soon a new national party may come with a consortium of regional parties,” KCR said, adding he will release details of this new party shortly.

KCR also said that people are demanding that he should play a role in Andhra politics, after his bitter adversary and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party was part of the Congress-led, four party People’s Front, campaigned extensively in the state.

“Should I give a return gift to Chandrababu, like in birthday parties. I will give a return gift to him and show what impact it will have,” he said.

Naidu had earlier wished KCR on his sweeping victory. “Congratulating KCR garu for winning the Assembly elections in Telangana,” he tweeted.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 18:17 IST