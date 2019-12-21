e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Home / Telangana / Court orders second autopsy of Hyderabad gang-rape accused

Court orders second autopsy of Hyderabad gang-rape accused

The bodies of the four men have been preserved in state-run Gandhi Hospital on the high court’s order.

telangana Updated: Dec 21, 2019 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Police personnel carries the body from the spot where accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter, in Hyderabad.
Police personnel carries the body from the spot where accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter, in Hyderabad. (ANI Photo)
         

The Telangana high court on Saturday ordered a second postmortem examination on the four men who were shot dead in an encounter by the Hyderabad police on December 6 after being arrested for the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor.

The bodies of the four men have been preserved in state-run Gandhi Hospital on the high court’s order.

Acting on a petition, a division bench comprising chief justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and justice A Abhishek Reddy directed that the second autopsy be conducted by a team of forensic experts from New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) before 5pm on December 23.

“The post-mortem report should be submitted to the court in a sealed cover and the bodies should be handed over to their family members after the postmortem,” the high court bench told the state government.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi Hospital superintendent, Dr P Shravan Kumar, told the high court that the four men’s bodies were likely to decompose in another week and should be handed over to their relatives at the earliest.

The four men, all in their twenties, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the veterinarian woman who had gone missing two days ago.

On December 6, the suspects were taken to one of the crime scenes on the outskirts of Hyderabad where, according to the police, they snatched the weapons of some officers in the police team and tried to escape before being killed in an exchange of fire.

On December 12, the Supreme Court formed a three-member inquiry commission, headed by former top court judge VS Sirpurkar, to investigate the encounter and submit its report in six months.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Protests over CAA continue, death toll in UP climbs to 17
Protests over CAA continue, death toll in UP climbs to 17
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
Security in central Delhi stepped up for PM rally
Security in central Delhi stepped up for PM rally
CAA 2019| Congress plans ‘Satyagraha’ at Rajghat
CAA 2019| Congress plans ‘Satyagraha’ at Rajghat
‘Law is violative of basic structure of Constitution’: Jairam Ramesh
‘Law is violative of basic structure of Constitution’: Jairam Ramesh
US builds a force for space wars of the future
US builds a force for space wars of the future
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news