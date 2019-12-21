Court orders second autopsy of Hyderabad gang-rape accused

telangana

The Telangana high court on Saturday ordered a second postmortem examination on the four men who were shot dead in an encounter by the Hyderabad police on December 6 after being arrested for the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor.

The bodies of the four men have been preserved in state-run Gandhi Hospital on the high court’s order.

Acting on a petition, a division bench comprising chief justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and justice A Abhishek Reddy directed that the second autopsy be conducted by a team of forensic experts from New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) before 5pm on December 23.

“The post-mortem report should be submitted to the court in a sealed cover and the bodies should be handed over to their family members after the postmortem,” the high court bench told the state government.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi Hospital superintendent, Dr P Shravan Kumar, told the high court that the four men’s bodies were likely to decompose in another week and should be handed over to their relatives at the earliest.

The four men, all in their twenties, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the veterinarian woman who had gone missing two days ago.

On December 6, the suspects were taken to one of the crime scenes on the outskirts of Hyderabad where, according to the police, they snatched the weapons of some officers in the police team and tried to escape before being killed in an exchange of fire.

On December 12, the Supreme Court formed a three-member inquiry commission, headed by former top court judge VS Sirpurkar, to investigate the encounter and submit its report in six months.

