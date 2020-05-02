e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Telangana / Man, 60, jumps to death in Hyderabad fearing he contracted Covid-19: Cops

Man, 60, jumps to death in Hyderabad fearing he contracted Covid-19: Cops

A couple of days ago, the man had complained of breathing problems and was taken to the government hospital at King Kothi.

telangana Updated: May 02, 2020 14:50 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Uppal police have registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post mortem. (Photo @uppalps_)
Uppal police have registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post mortem. (Photo @uppalps_)
         

A 60-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of his apartment in Hyderabad on Saturday, fearing that he had contracted Covid-19, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Vasiraju Krishna Murthy, a retired private employee. He was from the Ramanthapur area under Uppal police station limits of Rachakonda commissionerate.

“He had been suffering from asthma and gastritis for quite some time and his general health condition had not been good. For the last few days, he had been in depression, suspecting that he might be suffering from Covid-19,” Uppal police inspector P Venkateshwarlu told Hindustan Times.

A couple of days ago, the man had complained of breathing problems and was taken to the government hospital at King Kothi.

The doctors said the man tested negative for Covid-19. They gave him medicines for asthma and also gastric pain.

On Saturday morning, too, Murthy complained of pain in the stomach and again suspected that he was suffering from Covid-19.

“His family members told him that they would take him to Gandhi Hospital, the designated hospital for Covid-19, for check-up. But as they were getting ready to take him to the hospital, he rushed to the fourth floor and jumped off the balcony. He died on the spot,” the inspector said.

Uppal police have registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post mortem.

tags
top news
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
‘Criminal waste’: Congress attacks Central Vista project after it got clearances amid coronavirus lockdown
‘Criminal waste’: Congress attacks Central Vista project after it got clearances amid coronavirus lockdown
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
LIVE: Special train with 847 migrants departs from Nashik for Lucknow
LIVE: Special train with 847 migrants departs from Nashik for Lucknow
Discounts, 0% loans & more: How car makers are desperately trying to woo buyers
Discounts, 0% loans & more: How car makers are desperately trying to woo buyers
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper