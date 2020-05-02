Man, 60, jumps to death in Hyderabad fearing he contracted Covid-19: Cops

telangana

A 60-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of his apartment in Hyderabad on Saturday, fearing that he had contracted Covid-19, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Vasiraju Krishna Murthy, a retired private employee. He was from the Ramanthapur area under Uppal police station limits of Rachakonda commissionerate.

“He had been suffering from asthma and gastritis for quite some time and his general health condition had not been good. For the last few days, he had been in depression, suspecting that he might be suffering from Covid-19,” Uppal police inspector P Venkateshwarlu told Hindustan Times.

A couple of days ago, the man had complained of breathing problems and was taken to the government hospital at King Kothi.

The doctors said the man tested negative for Covid-19. They gave him medicines for asthma and also gastric pain.

On Saturday morning, too, Murthy complained of pain in the stomach and again suspected that he was suffering from Covid-19.

“His family members told him that they would take him to Gandhi Hospital, the designated hospital for Covid-19, for check-up. But as they were getting ready to take him to the hospital, he rushed to the fourth floor and jumped off the balcony. He died on the spot,” the inspector said.

Uppal police have registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post mortem.