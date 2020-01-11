Man slits throat of girlfriend over suspicions of cheating in Telangana

telangana

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 13:18 IST

A 25-year-old woman was hacked to death by her boyfriend in Telangana’s Warangal (Urban) district on Friday evening, police said.

The deceased, Munagala Harathi of Lashkar Singaram village of Hanamkonda, was in love with Md. Shahid (26) of Vishnupuri Colony in Kazipet, who surrendered before the judge of a local court after committing the murder.

Warangal commissioner of police V Ravinder told reporters that a murder case has been filed against him and he is being questioned.

According to the Kazipet police, Shahid and Harathi had been in love with each other since the last three years when they were pursuing their graduation from a private degree college in Hanamkonda.

While Harathi completed her Masters in Business Administration, Shahid has been working as a butcher in a local mutton shop.

“Shahid had been regularly visiting Harathi’s house and their parents were also aware of their love affair. However, of late, Shahid had been suspecting that she was moving closely with another man and had quarrelled with her several times over the issue,” the police said.

Shahid called Harathi on Friday evening to his house in Kazipet saying that he wants to put aside all differences between them.

“When she went to his house, he pulled out a sharp knife and slit her throat. She died on the spot,” the police said.