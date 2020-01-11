e-paper
Home / Telangana / Man slits throat of girlfriend over suspicions of cheating in Telangana

Man slits throat of girlfriend over suspicions of cheating in Telangana

The deceased, Munagala Harathi of Lashkar Singaram village of Hanamkonda, was in love with Md. Shahid of Vishnupuri Colony in Kazipet, who surrendered before the judge of a local court.

telangana Updated: Jan 11, 2020 13:18 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Harathi was murdered by MD. Shahid, who suspected that she would leave him for another man.
Harathi was murdered by MD. Shahid, who suspected that she would leave him for another man. (HT Archive)
         

A 25-year-old woman was hacked to death by her boyfriend in Telangana’s Warangal (Urban) district on Friday evening, police said.

The deceased, Munagala Harathi of Lashkar Singaram village of Hanamkonda, was in love with Md. Shahid (26) of Vishnupuri Colony in Kazipet, who surrendered before the judge of a local court after committing the murder.

Warangal commissioner of police V Ravinder told reporters that a murder case has been filed against him and he is being questioned.

According to the Kazipet police, Shahid and Harathi had been in love with each other since the last three years when they were pursuing their graduation from a private degree college in Hanamkonda.

While Harathi completed her Masters in Business Administration, Shahid has been working as a butcher in a local mutton shop.

“Shahid had been regularly visiting Harathi’s house and their parents were also aware of their love affair. However, of late, Shahid had been suspecting that she was moving closely with another man and had quarrelled with her several times over the issue,” the police said.

Shahid called Harathi on Friday evening to his house in Kazipet saying that he wants to put aside all differences between them.

“When she went to his house, he pulled out a sharp knife and slit her throat. She died on the spot,” the police said.

