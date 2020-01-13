e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Telangana / Houses torched, several hurt as violence breaks out in Telangana

Houses torched, several hurt as violence breaks out in Telangana

Officials said the violence began at around 9.30pm when a man was pulled up by some locals for creating a nuisance with his motorcycle rides in Korbagalli.

telangana Updated: Jan 13, 2020 11:15 IST

Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Several people, including a police inspector, were injured in stone-pelting between two groups in Bhainsa town of Telangana’s Nirmal district late on Sunday.
Several people, including a police inspector, were injured in stone-pelting between two groups in Bhainsa town of Telangana’s Nirmal district late on Sunday.(Representational picture)
         

Several people, including a police inspector, were injured in stone-pelting between two groups in Bhainsa town of Telangana’s Nirmal district late on Sunday, officials said.

Police rushed to the Korbagalli area of the town, where at least two houses and 10 motorcycles were burnt by attackers, and brought the situation quickly under control.

Officials said the violence began at around 9.30pm when a man was pulled up by some locals for creating a nuisance with his motorcycle rides in Korbagalli.

An hour later, he and scores of others from his community started attacking houses in the locality with stones and iron rods.

Some of them allegedly set two-wheelers parked in front of the houses on fire as well as a couple of houses. In retaliation, the other group started pelting stones at the assaulters as tension rose.

Police reached the area and tried to control the mob by using force. Bhainsa town circle inspector V Srinivas also received injuries on his forehead in the stone-pelting.

Nirmal’s superintendent of police C Shashidhar Raju rushed to Bhainsa along with an additional contingent of police.

“The situation is completely under control now. Section 144 under CrPC has been promulgated and police have been posted to avoid any further untoward incidents. We shall take firm action against those causing disturbance to the law and order,” Raju said.

On Monday morning, district collector M Prashanti, and Raju toured the affected areas of the town and spoke with the victims of last night’s violent incidents.

The collector assured them that the government would extend all possible assistance for the loss they suffered in the violence.

Bhainsa, a communally sensitive town, witnessed large-scale violence in 2008.

tags
top news
Opposition meets today over CAA, NPR, economy: All you need to know
Opposition meets today over CAA, NPR, economy: All you need to know
Ahead of oppn meet over CAA, Chidambaram’s ‘only way out for PM’ suggestion
Ahead of oppn meet over CAA, Chidambaram’s ‘only way out for PM’ suggestion
Tihar conducts mock-hanging with new ropes, sandbags for Dec 16 convicts
Tihar conducts mock-hanging with new ropes, sandbags for Dec 16 convicts
Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji outpaces Deepika’s Chhapaak in opening weekend BO
Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji outpaces Deepika’s Chhapaak in opening weekend BO
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire
Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire
Samsung to launch a new foldable phone soon, and it’s not called Fold 2
Samsung to launch a new foldable phone soon, and it’s not called Fold 2
‘Leave the past behind’: JNU VC’s message amid violence, fee hike protests
‘Leave the past behind’: JNU VC’s message amid violence, fee hike protests
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news