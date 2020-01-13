Houses torched, several hurt as violence breaks out in Telangana

Jan 13, 2020

Several people, including a police inspector, were injured in stone-pelting between two groups in Bhainsa town of Telangana’s Nirmal district late on Sunday, officials said.

Police rushed to the Korbagalli area of the town, where at least two houses and 10 motorcycles were burnt by attackers, and brought the situation quickly under control.

Officials said the violence began at around 9.30pm when a man was pulled up by some locals for creating a nuisance with his motorcycle rides in Korbagalli.

An hour later, he and scores of others from his community started attacking houses in the locality with stones and iron rods.

Some of them allegedly set two-wheelers parked in front of the houses on fire as well as a couple of houses. In retaliation, the other group started pelting stones at the assaulters as tension rose.

Police reached the area and tried to control the mob by using force. Bhainsa town circle inspector V Srinivas also received injuries on his forehead in the stone-pelting.

Nirmal’s superintendent of police C Shashidhar Raju rushed to Bhainsa along with an additional contingent of police.

“The situation is completely under control now. Section 144 under CrPC has been promulgated and police have been posted to avoid any further untoward incidents. We shall take firm action against those causing disturbance to the law and order,” Raju said.

On Monday morning, district collector M Prashanti, and Raju toured the affected areas of the town and spoke with the victims of last night’s violent incidents.

The collector assured them that the government would extend all possible assistance for the loss they suffered in the violence.

Bhainsa, a communally sensitive town, witnessed large-scale violence in 2008.