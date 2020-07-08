e-paper
Home / Tennis / Alexander Zverev teams up with David Ferrer as coach

Alexander Zverev teams up with David Ferrer as coach

Zverev was Ferrer’s last opponent on tour. He beat the Spaniard in the second round in Madrid last year in Ferrer’s final tournament before retirement.

tennis Updated: Jul 08, 2020 23:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Berlin
Germany's Alexander Zverev serves to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Germany's Alexander Zverev serves to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.(AP)
         

Alexander Zverev has hired David Ferrer as a coach on a trial basis, the seventh-ranked German said Wednesday.

Zverev wrote on Instagram that he “could not be more excited to get to work” after teaming up for a “trial period” with the 2013 French Open finalist as they wait for the tour to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

Zverev was Ferrer’s last opponent on tour. He beat the Spaniard in the second round in Madrid last year in Ferrer’s final tournament before retirement.

Zverev added that he has pulled out of next week’s exhibition series of tournaments in Berlin. Zverev was one of the players who faced public criticism for their involvement in Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour series, after which four players including Djokovic tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I have made the decision to stay put and train with my team and not play any organized events at the moment,” Zverev wrote. “It’s never nice to miss the chance to play at home, but I will be back soon.” Zverev said Wednesday he has tested negative three times for the coronavirus.

