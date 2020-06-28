e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Andy Murray pulls out of third-place match at Battle of the Brits

Andy Murray pulls out of third-place match at Battle of the Brits

Murray, 33, returned to action following a seven-month injury layoff at the charity event organised by his brother Jamie this week.

tennis Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:41 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Britain’s Andy Murray
Britain’s Andy Murray(Getty Images)
         

Andy Murray has withdrawn from his third-place playoff match against Cameron Norrie in the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Sunday.

Former world number one Murray, 33, returned to action following a seven-month injury layoff at the charity event organised by his brother Jamie this week.

The three-times Grand Slam champion played four matches in five days, beating Liam Broady and James Ward on the way to the semi-finals where he lost to Dan Evans on Saturday. Ward will take Murray’s place in the match against Norrie.

tags
top news
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rises by 2,899 on Sunday to reach 83,077 cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rises by 2,899 on Sunday to reach 83,077 cases
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
LIVE: Maharashtra records 5,493 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 1,64,626
LIVE: Maharashtra records 5,493 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 1,64,626
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
Covid-19: UK’s ‘Little India’ town Leicester facing first local lockdown
Covid-19: UK’s ‘Little India’ town Leicester facing first local lockdown
PM CARES Fund received money from Chinese companies: AM Singhvi
PM CARES Fund received money from Chinese companies: AM Singhvi
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In