ADVERTISEMENT
Ankita bows out of French Open qualifiers

Ankita Raina’s defeat means that no Indian will compete in the singles main draw of the clay court Grand Slam.

tennis Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:32 IST
Paris
Ankita Raina could not go past the second round at the French Open qualifiers, suffering a straight set defeat against Japan’s Kurumi Nara, here on Thursday.

Ankita, India’s top singles player, lost the second round contest 3-6 2-6 in one hour and 21 minutes.

“It (match) was not bad. I had chances in my service game but she returned very well today. If I had converted those games, then it would have been different. Also there were windy conditions today,” Ankita said after her match.

Ankita’s defeat means that no Indian will compete in the singles main draw of the clay court Grand Slam.

Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran have already bowed out of the men’s singles qualifiers.

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will compete in the men’s doubles with their respective partners.

