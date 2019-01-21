 Australian Open 2019: Never-say-die Kei Nishikori into quarters after five-set epic
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 21, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Australian Open 2019: Never-say-die Kei Nishikori into quarters after five-set epic

It was Kei Nishikori’s third five-setter of the tournament and the second time the never-say-die eighth seed had recovered from two sets behind.

tennis Updated: Jan 21, 2019 18:09 IST
AFP
AFP
Melbourne
Australian Open 2019,Kei Nishikori,Quarter-final
Japan's Kei Nishikori reacts after winning a point against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.(AP)

Japanese fighter Kei Nishikori recovered from two sets down to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals with an epic win over Pablo Carreno Busta 6-7 (8/10), 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) in Melbourne on Monday.

It was Nishikori’s third five-setter of the tournament and the second time the never-say-die eighth seed had recovered from two sets behind.

ALSO READ: Australian Open 2019: Serena Williams edges top seed Simona Halep to reach quarters

His win over the 23rd seeded Spaniard took a marathon 5hr 5min after an opening set that alone lasted 76 minutes.

The former US Open finalist moves into the quarter-finals for the fourth time where he will face either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or 15th seed Daniil Medvedev.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 18:09 IST

tags

more from tennis