Australian Open 2019: Never-say-die Kei Nishikori into quarters after five-set epic

Japanese fighter Kei Nishikori recovered from two sets down to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals with an epic win over Pablo Carreno Busta 6-7 (8/10), 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) in Melbourne on Monday.

It was Nishikori’s third five-setter of the tournament and the second time the never-say-die eighth seed had recovered from two sets behind.

His win over the 23rd seeded Spaniard took a marathon 5hr 5min after an opening set that alone lasted 76 minutes.

The former US Open finalist moves into the quarter-finals for the fourth time where he will face either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or 15th seed Daniil Medvedev.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 18:09 IST