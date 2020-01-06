e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Tennis / Australian Open 2020: Dark horse Cilic ‘motivated’ after tough year

Australian Open 2020: Dark horse Cilic ‘motivated’ after tough year

Aus Open 2020: The 31-year-old Croatian had a forgettable season last year, sliding down the world rankings from seven to 39, his lowest year-ending position since 2007.

tennis Updated: Jan 06, 2020 12:25 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Melbourne
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits to Rafael Nadal of Spain in the fourth round on day eight of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits to Rafael Nadal of Spain in the fourth round on day eight of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports)
         

Former Australian Open runner-up Marin Cilic said he is fit and feeling motivated to put a difficult 2019 behind him after totting up his second win in a row at the ATP Cup Monday. The 31-year-old Croatian had a forgettable season last year, sliding down the world rankings from seven to 39, his lowest year-ending position since 2007.

But he has started this season well, rallying from a set down to beat Austria’s Dennis Novak in Sydney on Saturday before overcoming Poland’s Kacper Zuk 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 on Monday.

It helped Croatia win the tie 2-1 at the inaugural team event to reach a strong position in Group E, which also features Argentina and Austria.

ALSO READ: ‘She smelled expensive’ - Naomi Osaka reveals Beyonce pep talk

Cilic, whose career high was beating Roger Federer to win the US Open in 2014, is eyeing a deep run at this month’s Australian Open.

He made the semi-finals at Melbourne Park in 2010 and lost to Federer in a five-set epic in the 2018 decider.

“I feel motivated. I feel that, you know, 2019 was a season that I could use to learn some new things,” said Cilic, whose wife is expecting their first child in February.

“All those things are good motivation for me to get stronger and now to push a little bit further into 2020.

“I had good time off in the off-season, trained well,” he added, after pulling out of the Davis Cup in November with a knee injury.

“I believe this event can definitely set things up nicely for the rest of the season.”

A veteran of Australian conditions, having played the Australian Open since 2007, he said he was as prepared as possible for what could be wild weather changes at the Grand Slam in Melbourne.

“Melbourne is very tricky with the conditions. It can go from 40 degrees day to 20-degrees day. And even on a couple of occasions, two years ago, during the day was 40 degrees, and then you get into the night when it’s already 18, 17,” he said.

“So you’ve got to be ready for everything. For those extreme conditions, nobody is basically prepared.”

tags
top news
FIR filed in connection with JNU violence, scanning CCTV footage: Police
FIR filed in connection with JNU violence, scanning CCTV footage: Police
Won’t separate children from families for now: Centre to SC on Assam NRC
Won’t separate children from families for now: Centre to SC on Assam NRC
‘Couldn’t provide security’: JNU hostel warden resigns over campus violence
‘Couldn’t provide security’: JNU hostel warden resigns over campus violence
‘Disappointing’: Zaheer slams preparations after Guwahati T20I called off
‘Disappointing’: Zaheer slams preparations after Guwahati T20I called off
Actors who showed up at citizenship talk outreach dinner hosted by govt
Actors who showed up at citizenship talk outreach dinner hosted by govt
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
Trump threatens ‘very big’ sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave
Trump threatens ‘very big’ sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News