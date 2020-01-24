e-paper
Australian Open Day 5 Live Score: Serena, Federer, Djokovic in action; Barty faces Rybakina

Australian Open Day 5 Live Score: Serena, Federer, Djokovic in action; Barty faces Rybakina

Australian Open Day 5 Live Score: Follow the live action, score and updates of Australian Open Day 5.

Jan 24, 2020
Australian Open Day 5 Live Score: Follow the live action, score and updates of Australian Open Day 5.
Australian Open Day 5 Live Score: Follow the live action, score and updates of Australian Open Day 5.(REUTERS)
         

Australian Open Day 5 Live Score: Serena Williams will look to continue her momentum when she takes on Wang Qiang of China in the third round of the Australian Open. World Number 1 Ashleigh Barty will also be in action against Elena Rybakina. In the men singles, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will also take to the courts as they look to progress to the next round of the Australian Open.

Follow live updates of Australian Open Day 5 Live Score:

Tennis News