 Australian Open: Karolina Pliskova pushes through to last 16
Jan 19, 2019-Saturday
Australian Open: Karolina Pliskova pushes through to last 16

Karolina Pliskova downed the 27th seeded Camila Giorgi 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 after a 131 minute arm wrestle to set up a fourth round meeting with Spanish 18th seed Garbine Muguruza.

Jan 19, 2019
AFP
AFP
Melbourne
Karolina Pliskova,Camila Giorgi,Garbine muguruza
Karolina Pliskova in action during her Australian Open match against Italy’s Camila Giorgi. (REUTERS)

Czech seventh seed Karolina Pliskova battled through to the Australian Open last 16 Saturday with a tough three-set win over Italy’s Camila Giorgi.

Pliskova downed the 27th seeded Italian 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 after a 131 minute arm wrestle to set up a fourth round meeting with Spanish 18th seed Garbine Muguruza.

Former world number one Pliskova took the first set at a canter and appeared to be cruising until Giorgi lifted in the second and forced a decider.

The Czech took a decisive break early in the final set after a marathon game that went for 13 minutes and went to deuce five times.

Also read: Garbine Muguruza dodges zombie apocalypse to make last 16

“I had trouble sometimes but I just stayed calm even though I lost the second set. I had my chances but that’s tennis,” she said.

“I was very positive in the third set and I’m very happy to be through.”

She has made the quarter-finals in her last two appearances at Melbourne Park and entered this year’s tournament on a high after winning the Brisbane International warm-up.

The 26-year-old has been a regular in the second week of Grand Slams in recent years, reaching the quarters or better six times since late 2016, but is still searching for a breakthrough win.

Also read: Top seed Simona Halep eclipses Venus to set up Serena clash

She has a 7-2 winning record over two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza, including four straight sets victories on hard courts.

But even if she gets past the Spaniard she is in a tough section of the draw that pits her against either world number one Simona Halep or 23-time major winner Serena Williams in the last eight.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 19:05 IST

