Australian Open quarterfinals live score: Simona Halep through, Rafael Nadal in action later

Australian Open Live Updates: Simona Halep cruised into the Australian Open semifinals after defeating Anett Kontaveit in straight sets. The fourth seed looked completely in control as she won the encounter 6-1, 6-1. Garbine Muguruza takes on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the other quarterfinal. In men’ singles, Stan Wawrinka will take on Alexander Zverev while Rafael Nadal will face a tough challenge in the form of Dominic Thiem.

08:35 hrs IST Halep cruises to semis Fourth seed Simona Halep took just 53 minutes to thrash Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-1 6-1 and storm into the semi-finals of the Australian Open.



