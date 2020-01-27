e-paper
Australian Open: Stan Wawrinka rallies to take down Daniil Medvedev for last eight spot

Medvedev came into the contest having won both their career meetings at Grand Slams in four sets but the 2014 Australian Open champion took the opening set with a double break of the Russian’s serve.

tennis Updated: Jan 27, 2020 13:30 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Melbourne
Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka reacts during his match against Russia’s Medvedev.
Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka reacts during his match against Russia’s Medvedev.(REUTERS)
         

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Former champion Stan Wawrinka battled past Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals with a 6-2 2-6 4-6 7-6(2) 6-2 victory on Monday. Medvedev came into the contest having won both their career meetings at Grand Slams in four sets but the 2014 Australian Open champion took the opening set with a double break of the Russian’s serve.

Medvedev, who lost to Rafa Nadal in five sets in last year’s U.S. Open final, levelled the contest by breaking Wawrinka twice in the second and nosed ahead in the match with a break in the seventh game of the third. But Wawrinka refused to yield and took the fourth set tiebreaker comfortably before breaking Medvedev twice in the fifth to set up a quarter-final against either German seventh seed Alexander Zverev or 17th seed Andrey Rublev of Russia.

