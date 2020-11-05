e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Bopanna-Marach enter the quarterfinals of Paris Masters

Bopanna-Marach enter the quarterfinals of Paris Masters

The unseeded Indo-Austrian pair came from behind to defeat their fancied rivals 3-6 6-4 10-8 in the round of 16 tie Wednesday night.

tennis Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 19:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Paris
File image of Rohan Bopanna.
File image of Rohan Bopanna.(File)
         

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Austrian Oliver Marach stunned ninth seeds Fabrice Martin and Jean-Julien Rojer in a hard-fought second round encounter to enter the men’s doubles quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament here. The unseeded Indo-Austrian pair came from behind to defeat their fancied rivals 3-6 6-4 10-8 in the round of 16 tie Wednesday night.

After losing the first set, the duo of Bopanna and Marach won the second to put the pressure on the French-Dutch pair. In the tie breaker, the 40-year-old Bopanna brought all his experience into play and was helped by Marach’s resolve to win the match.

The Indian-Austrian duo will face the eigth seed pairing of Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Jurgen Melzer in the quarterfinals on Friday. Bopanna and Marach had defeated the Serbian pair of Dusan Lajovic and Nikola Cacic 7-5, 7-6 to move into the round of 16.

tags
top news
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
MI vs DC Live: Ashwin jolts MI, removes de Kock in Qualifier 1
MI vs DC Live: Ashwin jolts MI, removes de Kock in Qualifier 1
Farm law protests: Railways assured about removal of blockade along Punjab tracks
Farm law protests: Railways assured about removal of blockade along Punjab tracks
‘My last election, all’s well that ends well’: Nitish Kumar messages voters
‘My last election, all’s well that ends well’: Nitish Kumar messages voters
Kejriwal reviews Covid situation in Delhi, decides to ban firecrackers
Kejriwal reviews Covid situation in Delhi, decides to ban firecrackers
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In