Home / Tennis / Bopanna, Shapovalov bow out in US Open quarterfinals

Bopanna, Shapovalov bow out in US Open quarterfinals

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost 7-5, 7-5 to Netherland’s Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania’s Horea Tecau.

tennis Updated: Sep 08, 2020 12:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New York
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov lose in the quarterfinals.
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov lose in the quarterfinals.(Getty Images )
         

The Indian challenge came to an end at the US Open as Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov were ousted in the men’s doubles quarterfinals here on Monday.

In a contest that lasted an hour and 26 minutes, Bopanna and Shapovalov lost 7-5, 7-5 to Netherland’s Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania’s Horea Tecau.

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost their serve once in each set and could not convert the only chance for a break that came their way in the second set.

The quarterfinal finish was Bopanna’s best performance at a Grand Slam since the US Open in 2018. Divij Sharan and Sumit Nagal bowed out of the US Open last week with defeats in their respective events.

