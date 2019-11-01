e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

Bopanna-Shapovalov enter Paris Masters quarters

Bopanna-Shapovalov defeated their American-Argentine opponent 6-1, 6-3 in a match which lasted for an hour on Thursday evening.

tennis Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:35 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Paris
Rohan Bopanna of India and Denis Shapovalov of Canada during the Rogers Cup.
Rohan Bopanna of India and Denis Shapovalov of Canada during the Rogers Cup.(Getty Images)
         

India’s top doubles player Rohan Bopanna, along with his partner Denis Shapovalov of Canada, advanced to the quarter-finals of the ongoing Paris Masters after a straight-sets victory over the American-Argentine pair of Manuel Gonzalez and Austin Krajicek in their Round of 16 match.

Bopanna-Shapovalov defeated their American-Argentine opponent 6-1, 6-3 in a match which lasted for an hour on Thursday evening.

The Indian-Canadian pair fired eight aces and committed one double fault. However, they saved eight out of 13 break points and won four of 13.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had earlier registered a 6-4, 7-5 win over Benoit Paire and Fernando Verdasco to move into the pre-quarters.

They will now face the Russian duo of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublov on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 11:32 IST

tags
top news
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
Delhi’s air quality dips to emergency levels, breaches ‘severe+’ mark
Delhi’s air quality dips to emergency levels, breaches ‘severe+’ mark
Kartarpur pilgrims won’t need passports, two-day waiver of $20 fee: Pak PM
Kartarpur pilgrims won’t need passports, two-day waiver of $20 fee: Pak PM
Cow shed, GPS trackers for cattle proposed at IIT-Bombay. This is why
Cow shed, GPS trackers for cattle proposed at IIT-Bombay. This is why
Islamic State’s new leader calls Trump ‘crazy old man’, asks US to stop rejoicing
Islamic State’s new leader calls Trump ‘crazy old man’, asks US to stop rejoicing
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Sehwag is Sehwag: Rohit on comparisons with former India opener
Sehwag is Sehwag: Rohit on comparisons with former India opener
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets PM Modi, pays tribute to Gandhi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets PM Modi, pays tribute to Gandhi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Tennis News