Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

China Open bans guest of tennis player Zhang Shuai after violent scenes

The footage showed a blue-shirted individual repeatedly hitting and kicking a younger man courtside at the tournament in Beijing that features most of the world’s top players.

tennis Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Beijing
Shuai Zhang during the US Open.
Shuai Zhang during the US Open.(USA TODAY Sports)
         

A guest of Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai’s father has been barred from the China Open after an online video showed a man beating someone in the VIP seats.

The footage showed a blue-shirted individual repeatedly hitting and kicking a younger man courtside at the tournament in Beijing that features most of the world's top players.

“The unfortunate incident... has been investigated and resolved,” said a statement Tuesday issued by the WTA, the governing body of the women’s game.

“The individual involved, a guest of Zhang Shuai’s father, will not be returning to the China Open this week.” The WTA declined to give further details of the incident that happened on Sunday after Zhang, ranked 35th in the world, lost in three sets to Germany’s Angelique Kerber.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 17:02 IST

