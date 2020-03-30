e-paper
Home / Tennis / COVID-19: Sania Mirza helps raise Rs 1.25 crore for people in need

COVID-19: Sania Mirza helps raise Rs 1.25 crore for people in need

Sania had stepped forward to raise money to provide food and other basic necessities for the daily wage workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

tennis Updated: Mar 30, 2020 21:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Tennis player Sania Mirza during a mother's day photo shoot in Mumbai.
Tennis player Sania Mirza during a mother's day photo shoot in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

Tennis star Sania Mirza on Monday said she has been helping raise Rs 1.25 crore in one week which will help close to 1 lakh people in need during the 21-day lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“The last week we have tried as a team to provide some help to the people in need..we provided food to thousands of families and raised 1.25 Crore in one week which will help close to 1 Lakh people.its an ongoing effort and we are in this together,” Sania said in a tweet.

Due to the lockdown and curfews, the informal sector has been badly affected and those who depend on daily wages are struggling to provide for their families.

Due to the lockdown and curfews, the informal sector has been badly affected and those who depend on daily wages are struggling to provide for their families.

Sania had shared a video last week on her social network supporting the Safa organisation and pledged to donate and asked people to make a contribution for the workers during this tough time.

“In this difficult time that the world is going through, we are privileged to be able to sit at home, in comfort and wait for everything to be ok again... there are thousands of people who aren’t that lucky enough and it’s our responsibility to take care of them in whatever capacity we can,” said Sania.

“Together with Safa and a few other people we hope to help as many families as possible in this difficult time and make a little bit of a difference,” she added.

Forge collaborations for Covid-19 solutions: PM Modi to Indian missions
Covid-19:Telangana announces pay cut for staff to overcome financial crisis
After minister’s call, BMC junks cremation order for coronavirus patients
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
