e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Covid-19: Wimbledon fate to be decided next week

Covid-19: Wimbledon fate to be decided next week

Main-draw play at Wimbledon is slated to start June 29 and preparations for the tournament are supposed to begin in late April.

tennis Updated: Mar 26, 2020 14:16 IST
AP
AP
London
Main-draw play at Wimbledon is slated to start June 29 and preparations for the tournament are supposed to begin in late April.
Main-draw play at Wimbledon is slated to start June 29 and preparations for the tournament are supposed to begin in late April.(AP)
         

The All England Club says it is still evaluating whether to postpone or cancel Wimbledon because of the coronavirus pandemic and plans to make a decision next week.

That’s when the club’s main board is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting.

Main-draw play at Wimbledon is slated to start June 29 and preparations for the tournament are supposed to begin in late April.

The club’s statement Wednesday says that postponing the two-week grass-court tournament would not come “without significant risk and difficulty” because of the surface.

Playing without fans has been ruled out. Wimbledon hasn’t been cancelled since World War II.

top news
‘Don’t want anyone to remain hungry’: Sitharaman announces Covid-19 relief package
‘Don’t want anyone to remain hungry’: Sitharaman announces Covid-19 relief package
Govt to pay employee, employer PF contribution for 3 months for some firms
Govt to pay employee, employer PF contribution for 3 months for some firms
Covid-19 lockdown: Essential services allowed, mohalla clinics won’t be shut, says Kejriwal
Covid-19 lockdown: Essential services allowed, mohalla clinics won’t be shut, says Kejriwal
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Coronavirus can drag Pakistan’s shaky auto industry into depths of despair
Coronavirus can drag Pakistan’s shaky auto industry into depths of despair
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
Here’s what Satya Nadella said on Covid-19 impact on Microsoft
Here’s what Satya Nadella said on Covid-19 impact on Microsoft
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News