David Ferrer sends Spain into Davis Cup semis vs France; Croatia set up US date
Rafael Nadal kept Spain’s hopes alive with his win against Alexander Zverev of Germany, setting up a decider between David Ferrer and Philipp Kohlschreiber in their Davis Cup quarters. Lucas Pouille won to help France reach final four while Marin Cilic led Croatia into the semis tie against USA.tennis Updated: Apr 09, 2018 08:57 IST
David Ferrer claimed a five-set victory over Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber in his native Valencia to send Spain into the Davis Cup semi-finals.
Rafael Nadal had kept Spanish hopes alive with his straight-sets win against Alexander Zverev earlier in the day, setting up a decider between Ferrer and Kohlschreiber.
And the 2013 French Open finalist battled to a 7-6 (7-1) 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-5 victory, which sends Spain into a last-four clash with top seeds France.
Last time Spain reached the semi-finals, they ended up as beaten finalists against Czech Republic in 2012.
France’s place in the next round was clinched by Lucas Pouille, whose 2-6 6-1 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 win against Fabio Fognini earned his country a 3-1 win against Italy.
It was a first win for defending champions France on Italian soil since 1927.
“It’s a great feeling,” said Pouille. “We knew that before coming here it would be a tough tie but we gave our best. Now we are going to try and go on and defend our title.”
Meanwhile, Marin Cilic’s 6-1 6-1 6-1 demolition of Mikhail Kukushkin powered Croatia into a semifinal clash with the United States, wrapping up a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan.