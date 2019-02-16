 Defending champion Dominic Thiem advances to Argentina Open semis
Defending champion Dominic Thiem advances to Argentina Open semis

Thiem will face fourth-seeded home favorite Diego Schwartzman on Saturday. Schwartzman beat Spain’s Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-1, 7-5

File photo of Dominic Thiem. (AFP)

Top-seeded defending champion Dominic Thiem of Austria advanced to the Argentina Open semifinals Friday, beating Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Thiem will face fourth-seeded home favorite Diego Schwartzman on Saturday. Schwartzman beat Spain’s Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-1, 7-5.

In the other quarterfinals, third-seeded Marco Cecchinato of Italy beat Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (3), 6-4, and Argentina’s Guido Pella topped Spaniard Jaume Munar 6-7 (3), 7-6 (9), 6-1.

