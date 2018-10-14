Djokovic beats Coric to win Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic is within touching distance of Rafael Nadal’s number one ranking after winning the Shanghai Masters with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Borna Coric on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Croatian Coric had his right thigh heavily strapped and had been suffering a stiff neck for what was the biggest match of his young career.

Serbia’s Djokovic broke the 19th-ranked Coric -- his good friend and sometime-training partner -- in the sixth game of the first set on the way to another no-nonsense victory.

