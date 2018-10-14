Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 14, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Djokovic beats Coric to win Shanghai Masters

The 21-year-old Croatian Coric had his right thigh heavily strapped and had been suffering a stiff neck for what was the biggest match of his young career.

tennis Updated: Oct 14, 2018 15:58 IST
AFP
AFP
Shanghai
Shanghai,Shanghai Open,Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning against Borna Coric.(REUTERS)

Novak Djokovic is within touching distance of Rafael Nadal’s number one ranking after winning the Shanghai Masters with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Borna Coric on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Croatian Coric had his right thigh heavily strapped and had been suffering a stiff neck for what was the biggest match of his young career.

Serbia’s Djokovic broke the 19th-ranked Coric -- his good friend and sometime-training partner -- in the sixth game of the first set on the way to another no-nonsense victory.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 15:58 IST

more from tennis