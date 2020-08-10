e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Fiona Ferro upsets Kontaveit to win Palermo Open

Fiona Ferro upsets Kontaveit to win Palermo Open

It was Ferro’s second WTA title and the 23-year-old sealed it on her second championship point when Kontaveit hit a return long.

tennis Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
France's Fiona Ferro reacts during her first round match against France's Kristina Mladenovic.
France's Fiona Ferro reacts during her first round match against France's Kristina Mladenovic.(REUTERS)
         

Fiona Ferro of France upset fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the Palermo Ladies Open final to win the first tour-level tennis title in five months.

Ferro, who is ranked 53rd in the world, won 6-2, 7-5 on Sunday. She had lost just one set on her way to the final.

It was Ferro’s second WTA title and the 23-year-old sealed it on her second championship point when Kontaveit hit a return long.

Kontaveit has lost five of the six finals she has contested.

It was the first official tennis event — for men or women — since March when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports across the globe.

There were strict health protocols, including fewer ball kids, a limited number of fans and no post-match handshakes between opponents. Players and officials for the tournament were tested every four days for COVID-19 and one player who tested positive withdrew over the weekend.

tags
top news
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
LIVE: India records over 1,000 Covid-19 fatalities, 62,064 new cases in a day
LIVE: India records over 1,000 Covid-19 fatalities, 62,064 new cases in a day
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to face ED again today
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to face ED again today
‘Special day for Andaman-Nicobar Islands’: PM Modi on submarine OFC launch
‘Special day for Andaman-Nicobar Islands’: PM Modi on submarine OFC launch
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators
Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In