Sunday, Aug 25, 2019

Former finalist Kevin Anderson out of U.S. Open with knee injury

The South African, who reached the 2017 final in New York where he lost to Rafa Nadal, has not competed since he lost in the third round at Wimbledon last month

Former finalist Kevin Anderson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to a knee injury, tournament organisers said on Saturday.

The South African, who reached the 2017 final in New York where he lost to Rafa Nadal, has not competed since he lost in the third round at Wimbledon last month.

Anderson, who was the 16th seed at the year’s final Grand Slam, was in the same quarter of the draw as defending champion Novak Djokovic and could have met the top-seeded Serb in the fourth round.

Anderson will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Paolo Lorenzi of Italy.

