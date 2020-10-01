e-paper
Home / Tennis / French Open 2020: Former champ Ostapenko upsets second seed Pliskova to reach 3rd round

French Open 2020: Former champ Ostapenko upsets second seed Pliskova to reach 3rd round

Ostapenko won her only major title here in 2017. Pliskova reached the semifinals that year and lost to Simona Halep.

tennis Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:39 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Paris
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her second round match Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her second round match Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova (REUTERS)
         

Former champion Jelena Ostapenko reached the third round by beating second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2. Ostapenko won her only major title here in 2017. Pliskova reached the semifinals that year and lost to Simona Halep.

There were blue skies over Roland Garros after days of rain but the roof stayed over Court Philippe Chatrier for their match.

The unseeded Latvian player next faces 29th-seeded Sloane Stephens or Paula Badosa.

Pliskova’s twin sister, Kristyna, was also playing a former French Open champion when she faced 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza.

