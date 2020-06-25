e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Images from Adria Tour ‘disappointing’, says Wimbledon chief

Images from Adria Tour ‘disappointing’, says Wimbledon chief

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki contracted the novel coronavirus after playing in the Adria Tour, which drew big crowds and saw players pose for pictures.

tennis Updated: Jun 25, 2020 15:10 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Serbia's Viktor Troicki, Nenad Zimonjic, Dusan Lajovic, Novak Djokovic, Austria's Dominic Thiem, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Germany's Alexander Zverev pose for a photo with the ballkids, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.
Serbia's Viktor Troicki, Nenad Zimonjic, Dusan Lajovic, Novak Djokovic, Austria's Dominic Thiem, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Germany's Alexander Zverev pose for a photo with the ballkids, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.(REUTERS)
         

Images of players hugging at the net, playing basketball together and partying at Novak Djokovic’s charity exhibition in Serbia and Croatia were “disappointing” and tennis must learn its lesson, outgoing Wimbledon chief Richard Lewis has said.

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki contracted the novel coronavirus after playing in the Adria Tour, which drew big crowds and saw players pose for pictures.

Lewis, who will step down as the CEO of All England Lawn Tennis Club in July, told British media he hoped everyone made a speedy recovery but that the mistakes of the event must not be repeated.

“The images were disappointing and I think that ... what needs to come out of it is everybody involved — not just players, but administrators, organisers, entourages — understands that the protocols, rules and regulations are in place for a reason.

“That’s a really important lesson to learn.”

The pandemic forced the suspension of the professional season in early March and the 2020 Wimbledon championships were then cancelled.

The U.S. Open is the next Grand Slam on the calendar and organisers plan stringent measures to keep those taking part safe. Some top players, including Djokovic, had initially called those measures “extreme”.

With the Serbian world number one heading the men’s players council, Lewis urged athletes to play a bigger leadership role.

“I would hope from an organisers’ point of view — let’s say the U.S. Open and Roland Garros, but also the other international tournaments — that protocols will be easier to enforce and observed than they otherwise might have been,” said Lewis.

“I sincerely hope that when international tennis tournaments resume, the sport will be more disciplined and follow the protocols in place at whatever tournament is being staged at the time.”

tags
top news
Pending Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 students have options:CBSE to SC
Pending Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 students have options:CBSE to SC
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
LIVE: More than 13k Covid patients cured in last 24 hrs, says Health Ministry
LIVE: More than 13k Covid patients cured in last 24 hrs, says Health Ministry
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In