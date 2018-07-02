India’s Yuki Bhambri crashes out of Wimbledon

Yuki Bhambri failed to capitalise on a bright start and crashed out of the Wimbledon men’s singles event, yet again falling prey to nemesis Thomas Fabbiano, on Monday.

The Indian, ranked 85, lost his first round 6-2, 3-6, 3-6, 2-6 in two hour and 38 minutes to the Italian.

ALSO READ: Serena Williams battles into Wimbledon 2018 second round

Yuki has now lost all his four matches against Fabbiano, ranked 133.

Yuki was the lone Indian competing in the singles but as many as six of his compatriots will compete in the men’s doubles later this week.

ALSO READ: Roger Federer breezes past Dusan Lajovic in Wimbledon opener

The 25-year-old has featured in the men’s singles main draw of all three Grand Slams of the season so far but is yet to win a match.

He had qualified for the Australian Open and earned direct entry into French Open and Wimbledon, courtesy his top-100 rank.