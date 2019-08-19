e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 19, 2019

Injured Naomi Osaka retains top spot in WTA Rankings

The Japanese lost to 20th placed Sofia Kenin in the quarter-finals on Sunday due to a knee injury.

tennis Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:47 IST
AFP
AFP
Paris
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot.(AP)
         

Naomi Osaka holds on to the top of the WTA rankings on Monday despite injury and elimination from the Cincinnati Masters. The Japanese lost to 20th placed Sofia Kenin in the quarter-finals on Sunday due to a knee injury. Her participation at the US Open is still uncertain. Madison Keys jumped eight spots and is ranked 10th after she won Cincinnati on Sunday.

Also on the rise in an otherwise unchanged top 10 is Elina Svitolina who moved up two spots to fifth, a career high for Ukrainian. Sloane Stephens was robbed of her 10th spot in the rankings and sits at 11th after her defeat to Svetlana Kuznetsova in Cincinatti’s third round.

Meanwhile, Kiki Bertens took two steps back to 7th place and Johanna Konta was demoted to 16th.

WTA Rankings, August 19:

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,606 pts

2. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,501

3. Karolína Plísková (CZE) 6,315

4. Simona Halep (ROU) 4,743

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,492 (+2)

6. Petra Kvitová (CZE) 4,485

7. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,325 (-2)

8. Serena Williams (USA) 3,935

9. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,320

10. Madison Keys (USA) 3,267 (+8)

11. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,189 (-1)

12. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,167 (-1)

13. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3,008 (-1)

14. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,870 (-1)

15. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 2,837 (-1)

16. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,695 (-1)

17. Markéta Vondrousová (CZE) 2,651 (-1)

18. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,593 (-1)

19. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2,537

20. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2,460 (+2)

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 20:47 IST

tags
more from tennis
top news
    trending topics
    Delhi Flood Alert LiveBhool Bhulaiyaa 2Ashes 2019World Photography Day 2019India vs West Indies 'A'
    don't miss