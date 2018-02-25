 Karen Khachanov outplays Tomas Berdych to reach Marseille final | tennis | Hindustan Times
Karen Khachanov outplays Tomas Berdych to reach Marseille final

Karen Khachanov has now beaten former world number four Tomas Berdych in both their meetings having also prevailed at last year’s French Open.

tennis Updated: Feb 25, 2018 18:32 IST
Karen Khachanov reacts during his match against Tomas Berdych at the ATP Marseille Open.
Russian Karen Khachanov outplayed Czech Tomas Berdych 6-3, 6-2 to reach the Marseille Open final on Saturday, setting up a title showdown with Frenchman Lucas Pouille.

World number 47 Khachanov was impeccable on serve, saving the meagre three break points Berdych had throughout the duel.

The 21-year-old has now beaten former world number four Berdych in both their meetings having also prevailed at last year’s French Open.

Pouille reached his second final of the season after a 6-3 7-6(6) defeat of Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka.

