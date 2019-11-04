e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Kim Clijsters comeback delayed by knee injury

The 36-year-old four-time singles Grand Slam champion in September announced plans of a surprise comeback ahead of the Australian Open in 2020.

tennis Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:41 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
Kim Clijsters of Belgium and daughter Jada pose with the championship trophy.
Kim Clijsters of Belgium and daughter Jada pose with the championship trophy.(Getty Images)
         

Former world number one Kim Clijsters has been forced to delay her planned return to competitive tennis in January following a seven-year hiatus because of a knee injury.

The 36-year-old four-time singles Grand Slam champion in September announced plans of a surprise comeback ahead of the Australian Open in 2020.

“I’ve had to make the decision that I will not be able to compete in January,” Clijsters tweeted.

“I am undergoing rehab and treatment for a knee injury. It’s a setback but I’m determined as ever to get back to the game I love.”

Clijsters won the US Open in 2005, 2009 and 2010, and the Australian Open in 2011.

She initially retired in 2007 aged 23, making a return two years later after having her first child to win her second US Open, then hanging up her racquet again after the 2012 US Open.

Clijsters made her WTA debut aged 15 at Antwerp in 1999. She has 41 singles titles, and is the only mother to top the WTA charts since computer rankings began in 1975.

Despite her lengthy time out she still ranks third among active players in terms of tournament success behind the Williams sisters -- Serena with 72 titles and Venus with 49.

tags
top news
RCEP trade deal a no-go, PM Modi says conscience doesn’t allow
RCEP trade deal a no-go, PM Modi says conscience doesn’t allow
No end to Maharashtra impasse as numbers don’t add up
No end to Maharashtra impasse as numbers don’t add up
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
India among most vulnerable to rising sea levels, says UN chief Guterres
India among most vulnerable to rising sea levels, says UN chief Guterres
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
MP man rapes daughter for over a year, shoots video to threaten younger ones
MP man rapes daughter for over a year, shoots video to threaten younger ones
Yuvraj Singh says ‘definite need’ for better national selectors
Yuvraj Singh says ‘definite need’ for better national selectors
Delhiites have their say on Odd-Even scheme & pollution menace
Delhiites have their say on Odd-Even scheme & pollution menace
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News

Tennis News