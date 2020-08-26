e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Nick Kyrgios says unbeaten Djokovic took ‘the L’ on Adria Tour

Nick Kyrgios says unbeaten Djokovic took ‘the L’ on Adria Tour

The 25-year-old has been taking pot shots at Djokovic and other tennis players who have breached social distancing guidelines since the exhibition event organised by the Serbian resulted in four players contracting COVID-19.

tennis Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:49 IST
Reuters
Reuters
SYDNEY
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2020. Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2020. Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Nick Kyrgios was once fined for a “lack of best efforts” at the Shanghai Masters but the mercurial Australian is showing no signs of giving up on his crusade to have Novak Djokovic held accountable for the ill-fated Adria Tour. The 25-year-old has been taking pot shots at Djokovic and other tennis players who have breached social distancing guidelines since the exhibition event organised by the Serbian resulted in four players contracting COVID-19.

He launched another barrage at the world number one on Wednesday in response to a tweet quoting Djokovic, who has won his last 20 matches, contemplating the possibility he might get through the calendar year without losing.

“Hell of a tennis player. May go unbeaten in 2020, can’t take that away from him,” Kyrgios tweeted.

“Unfortunately when he was supposed to show some leadership and humility he went missing.

“Majority would say he has taken an L regardless,” he added, referring to the popular gaming term for “take the loss”.

Djokovic, who is preparing for the U.S. Open at the Western & Southern Open in New York, has complained of being subjected to a “witch hunt” over the Adria Tour and last week said he had no regrets over organising the event.

Kyrgios said earlier this month that he would be skipping the U.S. Open, using his announcement to once again lambast the players he felt were being “selfish” by ignoring health protocols.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

tags
top news
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Congress likely to elect new president in January
Congress likely to elect new president in January
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
India’s Covid-19 tally over 3.2 million, recovery rate rises to 76.29%
India’s Covid-19 tally over 3.2 million, recovery rate rises to 76.29%
6 dead, over dozen injured after 2 buses collide near Lucknow
6 dead, over dozen injured after 2 buses collide near Lucknow
Rahul Gandhi hits out over RBI report, says he had warned before
Rahul Gandhi hits out over RBI report, says he had warned before
10-month-old infant among three trapped in MP house collapse, 9 rescued
10-month-old infant among three trapped in MP house collapse, 9 rescued
Battle shifting as Covid threat stalks rural India; 1st case of reinfection
Battle shifting as Covid threat stalks rural India; 1st case of reinfection
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In