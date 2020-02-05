e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / Maharashtra Open: Mukund out, Ram-Purav move up

Maharashtra Open: Mukund out, Ram-Purav move up

Mukund, who was given a wild card, lapsed into double faults, and over-hit and missed overhead smashes in a disappointing first ATP World Tour game for the 23-year-old.

tennis Updated: Feb 05, 2020 23:23 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Pune
Pune, India - Feb. 5, 2020: Taro Daniel of Japan in action against S.Mukund of India.
Pune, India - Feb. 5, 2020: Taro Daniel of Japan in action against S.Mukund of India.(Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
         

Error prone Sasikumar Mukund showed some fight in the second set but it was not enough as he lost 2-6, 6-7 (7-9) to Taro Daniel of Japan in the first round of the Tata Open Maharashtra tennis at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi here on Wednesday.

Mukund, world ranked 229, had an impressive start as he served at 40-love in the first and also saved triple break points in the third game to lead 2-1. However, after that, inconsistency cost him as he was broken in the fifth game.

Mukund, who was given a wild card, lapsed into double faults, and over-hit and missed overhead smashes in a disappointing first ATP World Tour game for the 23-year-old.

“Tennis was disappointing. Things did not go as per my game plan, otherwise I had the right attitude going into the match. I was not at all nervous, I had a good start but playing long rallies did not work in my favour. I should have played differently. I kept on doing small mistakes and it mattered in the end,” Mukund said.

After losing the first set 2-6, Mukund came out with a better approach in the second set, producing forehand cross-court winners at regular intervals.

Till 5-all he almost matched the intensity of Daniel before he was broken 40-love in the 11th game. Mukund returned favour in the next game as he broke Daniel to force a tie-breaker.

In the tie-breaker, Mukund was 5-4 up before Daniel fired an ace to level at 5-all and then at 7-all, the Indian made two errors at the net as Daniel surged to win the tie-break 9-7 for the match.

Berankis advances

Second seed Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania entered the quarter-finals with a 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 win over Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany, who had ousted Ivo Karlovic in the first round.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja defeated alternate pair Sumit Nagal andEgor Gerasimov of Belarus 7-6(6), 6-3 to reach the doubles quarter-finals.

tags
top news
‘We want development, BJP wants division’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘We want development, BJP wants division’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Not guilty’: Split US senate acquits Donald Trump of impeachment charges
‘Not guilty’: Split US senate acquits Donald Trump of impeachment charges
‘Site too far from Ayodhya’: Muslim litigants on land allotted for mosque
‘Site too far from Ayodhya’: Muslim litigants on land allotted for mosque
‘Risk to rights in India’: Alleged bookie moves court to block extradition
‘Risk to rights in India’: Alleged bookie moves court to block extradition
Indonesian woman acquitted of blasphemy for taking dog into mosque
Indonesian woman acquitted of blasphemy for taking dog into mosque
AI mistakenly cancels flight ticket of Kunal Kamra’s Boston-based namesake
AI mistakenly cancels flight ticket of Kunal Kamra’s Boston-based namesake
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News