e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / Mladenovic, Babos reclaim Australian Open doubles title

Mladenovic, Babos reclaim Australian Open doubles title

The pair beat the reigning Wimbledon champions 6-2, 6-1 in 1hr 12mins to claim their third Grand Slam title together and 10th overall.

tennis Updated: Jan 31, 2020 14:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
Hungary's Timea Babos and France's Kristina Mladenovic celebrate with the trophy after winning the final against Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh and Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova.
Hungary's Timea Babos and France's Kristina Mladenovic celebrate with the trophy after winning the final against Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh and Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova. (REUTERS)
         

France’s Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos of Hungary upset top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova to win their second Australian Open women’s doubles title in three years on Friday.

The pair beat the reigning Wimbledon champions 6-2, 6-1 in 1hr 12mins to claim their third Grand Slam title together and 10th overall.

Mladenovic, who won the Fed Cup with France in Perth in November, also reached last year’s Melbourne doubles final with Babos, going down to Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai.

“There’s just something about Australia -- we love coming back,” said Babos.

“Our performance becomes better and better each time.” Mladenovic and Babos, the second seeds, had lost their only previous meeting with Hsieh and Strycova in the Wimbledon semi-finals last year.

Hsieh and Strycova warmed up for the Australian Open by winning in Brisbane and did not drop a set in their run to the final.

tags
top news
‘Indian economy slowed down partly because of weak global growth’: CEA
‘Indian economy slowed down partly because of weak global growth’: CEA
‘Salaam’: Kunal Kamra tweets thank you note to IndiGo pilot
‘Salaam’: Kunal Kamra tweets thank you note to IndiGo pilot
Eco Survey projects 6%-6.5% growth for 2020-21, hints economy bottomed out
Eco Survey projects 6%-6.5% growth for 2020-21, hints economy bottomed out
Supreme Court notice to UP on confiscating property of anti-CAA protesters
Supreme Court notice to UP on confiscating property of anti-CAA protesters
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting Coronavirus
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting Coronavirus
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
trending topics

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News