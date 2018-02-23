 My knee flared up: Stan Wawrinka reveals reason for retirement in Marseille | tennis | Hindustan Times
My knee flared up: Stan Wawrinka reveals reason for retirement in Marseille

Stan Wawrinka was forced to retire against Ilya Ivashka when trailing 6-4, 1-1 at the ATP 250 event in Marseille.

tennis Updated: Feb 23, 2018 11:23 IST
OmniSport
Stan Wawrinka, who is making a comeback after a long knee injury layoff, struggled at the Australian Open too at the start of the year.
Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka said he was unable to continue at Open 13 Marseille after succumbing to his troublesome knee Thursday.

The three-time grand slam champion was forced to retire against Ilya Ivashka when trailing 6-4 1-1 at the ATP 250 event.

Wawrinka has been plagued by knee issues since undergoing surgery following his first-round loss at Wimbledon, missing the second half of 2017, while he was beaten in round two at the Australian Open last month.

Talking about his early withdrawal, the 32-year-old – who was upstaged by world No 259 Tallon Griekspoor at the Rotterdam Open – said his left knee flared up in the first set.

“At 3-3 I hit a forehand volley and it hurt the knee a bit. I felt that it was very tense,” Wawrinka told the tournament organiser’s website. “After that I simply couldn’t flex it.”

Wawrinka continued: “When the knee becomes tenser, when it puts pressure on the knee cap, you shouldn’t force it.

“That’s when you make things worse. These are difficult times. It’s a long process but you need to take a step back from everything that’s happening.”

