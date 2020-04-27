e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Nadal says he’s ‘very pessimistic’ about return of tennis

Nadal says he’s ‘very pessimistic’ about return of tennis

Nadal had already told Spanish radio that he thought it would be “difficult” to stage one of the majors “in the short or medium term.

tennis Updated: Apr 27, 2020 09:44 IST
AFP
AFP
Madrid
File image of Rafael Nadal
File image of Rafael Nadal(REUTERS)
         

Rafael Nadal said that he was “very pessimistic” over a full resumption of the professional tennis circuit which has been halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“From my point of view, I’m very pessimistic that the circuit can resume a normal activity,” said the world number two in a virtual chat origanized by the Spanish Federation of Tennis (RFET) involving the team that won last year’s Davis Cup.

“In tennis, you need to travel every week, stay in hotels, go to different countries,” Nadal said.”Even if it we play without an audience, to organise any event you need a lot of people involved, which cannot be ignored. At an international level I see a serious problem.”Nadal said he hoped that restrictions can be relaxed gradually, but added that he was aware that the global health situation is serious.

“We have had a very tough month and a half, with many irreparable losses as well as others that are less important that will still bring great suffering to society, I hope only for a few months, at the economic level,” he said.”Many people are going to lose their jobs.” “These are sad moments when you see so many people dying,” he said.

Nadal had already told Spanish radio that he thought it would be “difficult” to stage one of the majors “in the short or medium term.”Nadal has been working with his friend Pau Gasol, the Spanish basketball player, to raise funds in the fight the coronavirus.

Along with other leading tennis players such as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, Nadal is one of the promoters of a plan to create a fund to help low-ranked players who are suffering financially.

top news
India’s Covid-19 tally rises to 27,892, death toll at 872
India’s Covid-19 tally rises to 27,892, death toll at 872
9 CMs to speak with PM Modi during meeting over lockdown, exit strategy
9 CMs to speak with PM Modi during meeting over lockdown, exit strategy
Delhi’s Hindu Rao hospital resumes services today, restricted entry of patients
Delhi’s Hindu Rao hospital resumes services today, restricted entry of patients
Kim Jong Un ‘alive and well’: Seoul
Kim Jong Un ‘alive and well’: Seoul
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Bikes, not cars, show the way as Europe limps back to life
Bikes, not cars, show the way as Europe limps back to life
Stuck at home? Here are some Netflix hacks that you should know about
Stuck at home? Here are some Netflix hacks that you should know about
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Tennis News